Snow and icy temperatures will continue across the state on Tuesday. 

The National Weather Service’s (NWS) Winter Storm Warning remains in effect Tuesday through Wednesday evening. This warning encompasses a large portion of Oklahoma, including Grady County.

Temperatures are in the teens today with wind chill values of -8 degrees. Snow is in the forecast after 3 p.m. in Chickasha, with one to two inches snow accumulation possible. 

On Tuesday night, snow accumulation of two to four inches is possible. The temperature low is around 10 degrees with a wind chill value of -2 degrees, according to NWS. 

On Wednesday, there is a 30% chance of snow before noon, bringing a potential one to two inches of snow. The temperature high is forecast at 17 degrees. 

Wednesday night is expected to be chilly, with a temperature high of 9 degrees and wind chill values as low as -3 degrees. 

At the time of this report, there is no snow in the forecast on Thursday in Chickasha. NWS is reporting Feb. 18 as mostly sunny with a high of 20 degrees. 

