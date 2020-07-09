Residents should take precautions over the next few days due to hot temperatures and high humidity.
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for much of Oklahoma, including Grady County, from 1 p.m. this afternoon through 7 p.m. on Saturday evening.
The temperature highs in Chickasha are expected to reach 100 degrees today and Friday and a blistering 105 degrees on Saturday.
According to Weatherbug, the heat index in Chickasha may reach 108 today and 109 on Friday and Saturday. NSW reports that some areas of Oklahoma could see heat indices of 114 degrees.
NWS’s heat advisory says residents should drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should not be left in vehicles unattended.
Those who will be outdoors during the heat advisory should take extra precautions. Strenuous activity should be scheduled either in the early morning hours or evening.
Residents are advised to be aware of the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
