Freezing drizzle, rain and sleet are in the forecast tonight and tomorrow, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
Southeast and southwest Oklahoma, including Grady County, could see the heaviest precipitation. NWS reports that ice accumulation of one-tenth or more is possible. Lighter amounts are expected elsewhere in the state.
According to the NWS’ winter weather advisory, difficult travel conditions are likely. Slick sidewalks and parking lots are also possible. Ice accumulations may also impact trees and power lines.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.