It may seem a little early, but Oklahoma is already seeing triple digit heat indices in the forecast.
Today in Chickasha, the National Weather Service (NWS) has forecast a high of 94°F with a heat index of 102°F. Tuesday may be sunny and a little windy with gusts up to 23 mph possible, according to NWS.
The forecast for the rest of the week looks partly cloudy with temperatures in the high 80s and low 90s. Currently, there is a very slight chance of thunderstorms on Friday.
