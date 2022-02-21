Ice accumulation
Another round of subzero windchills and wintery precipitation could hit Oklahoma this week.

Temperatures are expected to fall from the 70s to the 20s within a few days, according to the National Weather Service. 

NWS has forecast a springlike Monday in Chickasha. Today may be warm, gusty and cloudy with a high of 78°F. Tonight, there is a 30% chance of thunderstorms and showers. 

On Tuesday, the temperatures may fall to 48°F with lows in the teens, but NWS has forecast a bigger drop Wednesday and Thursday. 

In Chickasha, there is a 50% chance of snow and sleet and a high of 25°F during the day on Wednesday. NWS reports that even a little thunder is possible. Snow and sleet will become more likely during the evening and temperatures could drop to the teens. 

On Thursday, a wintery mix is likely before noon followed by a slight chance of snow. Temperatures will fall from 28°F to about 10°F at night, according to NWS. 

