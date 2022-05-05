Spring storms continue on Thursday with a potential for flooding in the Grady County area.
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a hazardous weather outlook that includes heavy rain, thunderstorms and a flood watch, which remains in effect until 7 p.m. tonight.
NWS reports that at 10:23 a.m., a Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is expected to begin shortly in the advisory area which includes Chickasha.
Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas is possible, according to NWS.
In Chickasha, heavy rain has already begun to fall, just before 11 a.m. Today’s highs are expected to be in the high 60s. Winds could gust up to 23 mph, according to NWS.
