The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a flood watch for a large portion of Oklahoma, including Grady County.
The flood watch is in effect through Wednesday morning. During this timeframe, NWS has forecast several rounds of heavy rainfall, with some areas in the state expected to receive two to four total inches of rainfall.
NWS has advised that those in the flood watch area to monitor forecasts and be alert for flood warnings. Moreover, those who live in flood-prone areas should be prepared in the event that flooding develops.
NWS has also issued a hazardous weather outlook for the Grady County area through tonight.
In Chickasha, showers and thunderstorms are expected tonight, mostly after 7 p.m. The chance of precipitation is 70% with one to two inches possible rainfall, according to NWS.
