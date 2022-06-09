Chickasha may not have seen the last of severe weather this week.
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a flood watch for a large portion of Oklahoma, including Grady County, until 7 a.m. tomorrow.
In Chickasha, there is a slight chance of severe thunderstorms tonight, mainly between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. according to NWS.
Friday morning, there is a very slight chance of thunderstorms again before 7 a.m. Temperatures are then expected to warm up to the 90s through Wednesday next week, according to NWS.
