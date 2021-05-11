A cloudy morning gave way to heavy rain on Tuesday morning.
The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for a portion of Oklahoma, including northeastern Grady County until 1 p.m. this afternoon.
According to NWS, heavy rain due to thunderstorms could result in minor flooding in the advisory area. In Grady County, this includes, Blanchard and Tuttle. Some areas are experiencing rainfall at a rate of one inch per hour, according to NWS.
Motorists are advised to take precaution on the road and avoid heavily flooded areas. NWS warned that most flood deaths occur in vehicles.
Residents should take precaution near small creeks, streams, urban areas, highways, streets, underpasses and other daring areas and low-lying spots. Excessive runoff from heavy rain could cause flooding in these areas, according to NWS.
