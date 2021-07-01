UPDATE: Flash flood warning has been extended from until 7:15 p.m. to 7:45 p.m
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a flash flood warning for most of Grady County and surrounding areas until 7:45 p.m.
This includes areas of Oklahoma, Canadian, Cleveland and McClain Counties.
Hazards include “life threatening flash flooding,” according to NWS.
“Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles,” a report from NWS said.
Thunderstorms have produced two to three inches of rain in some areas. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly, according to NWS.
