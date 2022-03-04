A sunny, warm week may end with thunderstorms and a temperature drop on Sunday.
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a hazardous weather this weekend with fire weather and thunderstorms as the primary concern.
Increased fire danger is possible in the western half of Oklahoma, including Grady County, on Saturday. NWS reports that weather conditions will be favorable for the development of grass fires and any fires that start will be difficult to contain.
Grady County is still under a burn ban. Some neighboring counties to the west, including Caddo, Stephens and Comanche, are under a burn ban as well, according to the Oklahoma Department of Forestry’s burn ban map.
In Chickasha, Saturday may not start off dry. Some areas could have drizzle before 9 a.m. However, the day will heat up to 79° F with wind gusts up to 37 mph, according to NWS.
Sunday is forecast to be much cooler with a high of 55° F and rain chances up to 70%. There is a low chance of strong to severe storms, according to NWS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.