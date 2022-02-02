The National Weather Service is projecting a possible two to four inches of snow in Chickasha on Wednesday night.
About an inch of snow is expected to accumulate during the day in Chickasha, with more snowfall tonight.
As of Wednesday morning, NWS is expecting the following timeline today:
Before 2 p.m. - Snow and freezing drizzle
Between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. - Snow mixed with sleet
After 4 p.m. - Patchy blowing snow
Freezing drizzle has already begun in some areas of central Oklahoma this morning. Today’s high is 29°F with wind gusts up to 31 mph. Tonight, temperatures will drop to about 10°F with wind chill values as low as -5°F, according to NWS.
On Thursday, NWS said snow is likely between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. The projected temperature high is 19°F with wind chill values of -8°F. New snow accumulation of less than one inch is expected on Thursday.
On Thursday night, there is a 50% chance of snow before 7 p.m. Temperature lows are projected at 6°F with wind chill values at -4°F, according to NWS.
