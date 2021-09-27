Grady County has gone between 38 and 40 days with less than 0.10 inches of rainfall, according to a map from the Oklahoma Mesonet.
There could be some relief from the dry conditions over the next several days.
As of Monday, the National Weather Service is reporting a chance of rain and thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon/night through Sunday. In Chickasha, there is between a 60 and 70% chance of rain Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Friday through Sunday, there is between a 30 and 50% chance of rain.
NWS is also projecting relatively mild temperatures starting in the 80s on Wednesday and falling to the 70s by Friday. Severe weather is not expected, according to NWS.
