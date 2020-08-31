The National Weather Service is reporting a chance of thunderstorms every day through Friday.
Today, showers and thunderstorms are likely late this afternoon into early evening. NWS gives a timeline of about 4 to 7 p.m. Monday will be warm, with temperatures in the 90s but a heat index in the triple digits.
On Tuesday, the chance of thunderstorms is expected to be higher and the temperatures could be lower. NWS is projecting storm chances to be around 80% during the day and 70% on Tuesday evening. The temperature high is forecast at 85 degrees.
On Wednesday, the chance of thunderstorms in 70% during the day, falling to 30% by evening. The temperature high is forecast in the low 80s. Thursday and Friday will also see highs in the 80s with storm chances between 30 to 40% at the time of this report.
