Cloudy skies and thunderstorms are in the forecast the remainder of the week according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
In Chickasha, there is a slight chance of storms, some severe, beginning after 4 p.m. on Tuesday. There is a higher chance of showers and thunderstorms late tonight and all day on Wednesday, according to NWS.
Moreover, there is a flooding threat for some areas of the state during the storms Tuesday through Thursday. Grady County is included in this area under “slight” risk according to a NWS map.
As of Tuesday, there is a 20 to 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday through Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.