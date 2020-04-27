NWS: Chance of storms, hail on Tuesday

Hail and damaging winds could sweep through Chickasha on Tuesday.
There is a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. on April 28. South winds could gust up to 23 mph, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
The weather could be warmer on Tuesday with a high of 86 degrees forecast by NWS.
Stormy weather could continue on into Tuesday night with a 40% chance of shower and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. with hail and damaging winds possible.
However, according to NWS, the eastern two thirds of Oklahoma could see the most severe weather on Tuesday with hail the size of baseballs and damaging wind gusts up to 70 to 80 mph. One or two tornados could occur in this area.
