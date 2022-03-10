Winter isn’t done with Oklahoma yet.
Wintery precipitation is expected to move overnight from the northwest to the central and south central portion of the state, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
In Chickasha, there is a 20% chance of snow and freezing drizzle after 3 a.m. Residents can expect temperatures in the low 20s and wind gusts up to 31 mph, according to NWS.
On Friday, there is an 80% chance of snow, mainly before noon. Temperature highs are forecast in the mid 30s. NWS is predicting little to no ice accumulation and snow accumulation less than one inch. On Friday night, there is a 20% chance of snow before 7 p.m. in Chickasha. Temperatures will be chilly, with a low of 15° F.
