December will be making another winter wonderland delivery on Tuesday.
According to the National Weather Service, the Chickasha area has a 50% chance of snow on Tuesday, mainly after 9 a.m.
New snow accumulation is projected at less than a half inch.
The temperature high is forecast at 34 degrees with a low of 23 degrees on Tuesday night.
The snow may cause slick roads in some areas but hazardous weather is not expected, according to NWS.
The rest of the week looks sunny if a bit on the chilly side. NWS has a high of 39 degrees for Wednesday and low to mid-50s Thursday and Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.