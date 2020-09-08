Cooler temperatures and heavy precipitation this week may bring chances of flash flooding in Grady County.
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather warning for heavy rain and flooding in some areas of Oklahoma late this afternoon through tonight.
NWS reports that the western half of Oklahoma, including Grady County, is the most likely area of the state to receive heavy rainfall. Localized flooding is possible.
In Chickasha, there is a chance of rain tonight through Friday.
There is a 70% chance of rain tonight, with new rainfall amounts projected at up to one inch possible. The temperature low is forecast at a chilly 53 degrees. Wind gusts could be as high as 24 mph.
On Wednesday, there is an 80% chance of rain in Chickasha, with one to two inches of rainfall possible. The high is forecast at 61 degrees, significantly cooler than Tuesday’s high of 91 degrees. On Wednesday night, there is a 70% chance of rain with wind gusts up to 20 mph.
On Thursday and Friday, there is a 60 and 50% chance of rain, respectively. Temperature highs are projected at 67 on Thursday and 76 on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.