Ninnekah Police warn about card skimmers at Valero

Ninnekah Police are warning residents about credit card skimmers found at a local Valero.
Police say several card skimmers were found inside the pumps at the gas station located at US81 and US277 on Feb. 29.
The Ninnekah Police Station has recently begun to receive reports of fraudulent card transactions in the area.
Officers advise that anyone who believes their account may have been compromised should contact their financial institution immediately.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.