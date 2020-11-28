Several agencies responded to a fatal collision involving an ATV on Friday.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a local man was driving the ATV on a gravel road near Ninnekah just before 5:30 p.m.
The OHP report said the driver lost control of the ATV, which resulted in fatal injuries.
John Reed, 71, of Ninnekah was pronounced dead at the scene by Rush Springs EMS.
The cause of the collision is under investigation by OHP. The Grady County Fire Department and the Ninnekah Police Department also responded to the incident.
