Ninnekah man allegedly kidnaps, threatens woman

A Ninnekah man is facing charges after he allegedly forced a woman to strip at knifepoint, bound her with a charging cord and threatened to cut off her fingers.
According to Grady County Courthouse documents, on Aug. 14, Dusty Knight, 48, became suspicious that a woman had taken two bags of meth and a knife.
Knight allegedly threatened the victim while he was holding an 18-inch long knife, described in the report as a machete.
After the victim was allowed to dress, Knight then tied her hands behind her back with a Chromebook charging cord.
The victim was then placed in the back of a car and driven around for several hours. During one stop, the report said Knight put duct tape on the victim’s mouth, pulled her hair and threatened to cut off her fingers one at a time. He also threatened to put her in a barrel of muriatic acid so that her body would never be found, the affidavit said.
At one point the victim lost consciousness and did not remember anything until she returned to a residence in Verden.
Knight was arrested at his Ninnekah home on Aug. 15 and booked into the Grady County Jail on charges of kidnapping. He remains behind bars on a $500,000 bond.
