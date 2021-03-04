Ninnekah High School senior, Bruce Trammell has completed a week of service as a page for State Senator Lonnie Paxton, R-Tuttle. Trammell served during the 4th week of session from Feb. 22-25, 2021.
Pages serve vital functions during busy legislative sessions. They attend a variety of Senate committee meetings and sit in on daily sessions of the full Senate. They participate in a student mock legislative session called Pageville, where they get hands-on experience debating issues on the Senate floor.
Trammell is the president of the Ninnekah Future Farmers of America Chapter and plans to attend OSU and major in an Agriculture-related program while minoring in political science. In his spare time, he volunteers at the Ninnekah Senior Center and enjoys playing music, fishing and hunting. His uncle, Purcy Walker, was a former Oklahoma State Representative.
Trammell is the son of Ninnekah resident, Lisa Stockard.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.