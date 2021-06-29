Ninnekah basketball coach, Ronald Akins, 54, was arrested on charges of rape by instrumentation and sexual battery on Friday.
On Monday morning, firefighters found his home burned to the ground.
Friend Firefighters discovered the smoldering residence at 7:35 a.m. on June 28. Perry Wenzel, Grady County Fire Chief, said the home was a total loss when firefighters from the Friend Fire Station arrived on the scene. Wenzel estimated the home had been burning overnight. The fire is currently being investigated by the Oklahoma State Fire Marshal, Wenzel said.
On June 25, a former student of Ninnekah Public Schools reported Akins to the Grady County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO). An investigator made contact with Akins regarding the allegations but Akins refused to talk. He was placed under arrest due to probable cause, according to GCSO.
He is currently in the Grady County Jail, facing a $100,000 bond.
Akins was transported to the Grady County Detention Center on Friday night.
GCSO is encouraging victims to contact their office at 405-222-5085 to speak with an investigator.
