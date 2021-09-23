In April, the Chickasha Animal Shelterreceived a $7,500 grant investment from the newly named Petco Love to support their lifesaving work for animals in Chickasha.
“This grant investment from Petco Love was added to additional funds from Junior Social Workers of Chickasha to help get new equipment so that animals have a safe, clean, and warm environment while waiting on that special someone to be a part of their life,” said Goebel Music, Assistant Chief of Police. “Our employees and volunteers literally cried when we received the new housing units.”
The Chickasha Animal Shelter/Animal Welfare Division of the Chickasha Police Department is a not-for-profit within the City of Chickasha dedicated to enriching the lives of our “fur”-ever friends. The division educates pet owners, provides assistance when possible, and seeks to rehome all abandoned pets and companion animals in Chickasha.
“Petco Love is proud to invest in the Chickasha Animal Shelter, as well as hundreds of other organizations, as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessary euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, President of Petco Love.
Since 2019, Chickasha Animals Shelter’s Animal Welfare Specialists have worked diligently to reduce the euthanasia rate from .05 percent down to .016 percent. Since January, the Chickasha Animal Shelter has serviced more than 1,300 pets. Of those, 115 were either adopted or returned to their owner and 505 were rehomed, with over 463 pets being spayed and/or neutered.
Petco Love is a nonprofit leading change for pets nationally by harnessing the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since their founding in 1999 as the Petco Foundation, they’ve empowered organizations with nearly $300 million invested to date in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. And they’ve helped find loving homes for more than 6.5 million pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations, like ours, nationwide.
For more information about the Chickasha Animal Shelter/Welfare Division, visit facebook.com/ChickashaAnimalShelter. To learn more about Petco Love, visit www.petcolove.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.