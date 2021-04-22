The Chickasha Animal Shelterannounced today a $7,500 grant investment from the newly named Petco Love to support their lifesaving work for animals in Chickasha.
“Today Petco Love announces an investment in the Chickasha Animal Shelter and hundreds of other organizations as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessary euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, President of Petco Love. “Our local investments are only one component. This month, we will also launch the first of our national tools to empower all animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us.”
Petco Love is a nonprofit leading change for pets nationally by harnessing the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since their founding in 1999 as the Petco Foundation, they’ve empowered organizations with nearly $300 million invested to date in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. And, they’ve helped find loving homes for more than 6.5 million pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations, like ours, nationwide.
“The Chickasha Animal Shelter has experienced tremendous growth and has shifted its focus from the thoughts of years ago to that of saving animal lives, enriching them and matching them with a proper friend and owner,” said Goebel Music, Assistant Chief of Police. “The funds from Petco Love will replace 20-year-old equipment, ensuring any animal secured within our facility will have a safe, clean, and warm environment while being quarantined, waiting on that special someone to be a part of their life. A proper, clean housing environment is the first step in our lifesaving measures.”
The Chickasha Animal Shelter/Animal Welfare Division of the Chickasha Police Department is a not-for-profit within the City of Chickasha that is dedicated to enriching the lives of our “fur”-ever friends. The division educates pet owners, providing them with assistance when possible, and seeks to rehome all abandoned pets and companion animals in Chickasha.
Since 2019, the Animal Welfare Specialists have attended State and National Trainings and have focused on public education in the proper care and treatment of all animals, including assisting Officers with Animal Abuse & Neglect investigations. Our Specialists ensure all animals in our care receive proper medications for any condition they may face. Specialists have worked diligently to reduce our euthanasia rate from .05 percent down to .016 percent, now euthanizing only in cases where it becomes medically necessary. The Chickasha Animal Shelter has also partnered with numerous transport services to help provide low-cost spay and neuter services to residents.
In the last three fiscal quarters, the Chickasha Animal Shelter has serviced 1,103 total pets. Of those, 127 were either adopted or returned to their owner and 405 were rehomed, achieving a 94.97 percent live release rate. Nearly 600 pets went through our spay & neuter program.
For more information about the Chickasha Animal Shelter / Welfare Division, visit facebook.com/ChickashaAnimalShelter, and click here to learn more about Petco Love.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.