Those ugly Christmas sweaters may get better use during the New Year weekend.
Far from a white Christmas, Oklahoma’s highs on Dec. 25 were closer to spring or even early summer temperatures in some areas of the state. December 2021 may be one of the top five warmest Decembers on record, according to Dale Thompson, Grady County Emergency Management Director.
However, the New Year holiday is expected to be more seasonally appropriate through the weekend.
On New Year’s Eve, Grady County may finally get a little rain. In Chickasha, there is a slight chance—40% chance of rain—all day on Friday. The high will dip from then 60s during the day to the low 20s at night, according to the National Weather Service.
Please note, Grady County residents should omit fireworks from their New Year festivities, as the county is currently under a burn ban.
The first day of 2022 may be very cold with highs in the 30s and lows in the single digits. Wind chill values could dip below zero by the next morning. Jan. 2 is also expected to be chilly with highs in the 30s and lows in the teens. Some wintery precipitation is possible, though it is expected to be light, according to NWS.
