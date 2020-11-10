The Salvation Army is doing things a little differently this year.
The economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in greater need for the Salvation Army’s services.
People who don’t typically receive assistance during the holiday season have found themselves in a position where they need help, Traci Brinlee, Corps Administrator for the Salvation Army of Grady and Caddo Counties, said.
Overall, there has been a 55% increase in need for the Salvation Army’s services this year, Brinlee said.
The Salvation Army will begin bell ringing at the Chickasha Walmart on Nov. 21, one week earlier than usual. Red Kettle bell ringing will take place at several other locations including Atwoods, the Chickasha Post Office, Homeland, William’s Grocery and Walgreens on Nov. 19.
This year, those who want to sign up for Red Kettle bell ringing may visit registertoring.com. Volunteers may ring as individuals, as a group or virtually.
Many people are ordering from Walmart online as a way to maintain social distance. The retail giant now has virtual tools for those who want to give to the local Angel Tree program.
When ordering online, customers may round up their total to the nearest dollar, with the difference going to the local Salvation Army.
Walmart also has an online registry for the Angle Tree program. Donors can go to Walmart.com/registry and click on “Registry for Good.” Residents may need to enter their area code and then select “Angel Tree Grady and Caddo Counties 2020.” Donors can give gift cards, food or a selection of toys to the Angel Tree program.
The Salvation Army will hold a toy drive with the Chickasha Chamber of Commerce between Nov. 30 and Dec. 5. Donors may drop off a new toy at the Chickasha Chamber of Commerce Office during this time.
Brinlee said some local restaurants, including Interurban in Chickasha, will have a QR code on tables that patrons can use to donate to the Salvation Army.
Brinlee said these funds will stay in the Caddo and Grady County area.
Toys from the Angel Tree program will be distributed to registered families on Dec. 17 at John Holt Auto Group in Chickasha.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.