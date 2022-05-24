Ralph Beard, District 3 Commissioner, announces the completion of the 5.2 miles of new roads and 2 new bridges for the community of Ninnekah. A Ribbon Cutting was held on May 20 to commemorate the completion of the 9.2 million dollar project.
As with any state project, financially and circumstances beyond control, what began as a 5-year plan for former commissioner Jack Porter turned into a 13-year plan with District 3 Commissioner, Ralph Beard. This was a CIRB project working through our CED with Ralph Beard, managing the ground work and public relations, helping bring a blueprint to a reality for the community of Ninnekah.
On hand for the celebration of a project well-done was Vernon Riddle, the Mayor of Ninnekah, Commissioner Ralph Beard, Jack Porter, along with CRIB, ODOT, Sewell Brothers, CEC and many appreciative citizens who will enjoy the roads for years to come.
Commissioner Beard hails the involvement and cooperation of all these organizations: CEB,CRIB, ODOT, CEC, Sewell Brothers with praise for their labor on this large project that came with unpredictable changes along the way. Commissioner Beard is thankful to have brought this project to the finish line and applauds the community of Ninnekah, OK for their patience the last two years.
