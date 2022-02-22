Artist, Jessica Skinner completed a large mural on the building at 1st and Chickasha Ave.
This was the most recent step in Chickasha’s Downtown revitalization efforts.
“It was great to work with the EDC on this project and I’m excited to see even more murals in the Downtown. Art brings buildings to life and makes an area feel special,” remarked Skinner.
This is part of the plans by the Chickasha Economic Development Council to encourage new businesses to come to Chickasha and increase the walkability of the Downtown area. Kyle Abrahams, EDC Chairman commented “We believe this adds to the overall energy of downtown and expect to announce new businesses coming soon. As Phase 1 of the new park breaks ground soon, Downtown will start transforming right before our eyes.”
Other recent improvements in the Downtown include the installation of park benches and bike racks. Crosswalk art and new paint to light poles and trash cans are scheduled to be completed by the end of March. Other projects being considered are wayfinding signs and light pole banners as well as more intersections with crosswalk art.
