New Chickasha City Council members sworn in

Two new faces and two existing members were sworn into Chickasha City Council on Monday night.
Brian Gerdes, Ward 1, and Oscar Nelson, Ward 3, will be serving another term on the council. Incumbent, Gerdes won by a landslide in the Chickasha Municipal Election on April 6. Nelson’s post was uncontested.
Kelly Boyd, Ward 4, will replace Jim Hopkins and Georgianne Hebblethwaite, Ward 2, will replace Kimberly Loggins. Hopkins and Loggins did not file for reelection in 2021.
Council member, Zachary Grayson, was promoted to Vice Mayor. This role was held by Loggins for several years.
