The Red Rock PFS (Partnership for Success) Program would like the community to be aware of the upcoming International Overdose Awareness Day on Monday, August 31, 2020.
International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD) is a global event held on August 31st each year and aims to raise awareness of overdose and reduce the stigma of a drug-related death. It also acknowledges the grief felt by families and friends remembering those who have met with death or permanent injury as a result of drug overdose. This year’s theme is “Time to Remember. Time to Act.”
According to the State Health Department, Injury Prevention Services, there were 24 unintentional overdose deaths between the years of 2013-2017 in Grady County. If you or someone you know is at risk for an overdose, please visit the Red Rock Chickasha Office for a FREE kit of Naloxone. Naloxone is the medication that reverses an opioid overdose. It is equally important to talk about the dangers and know the signs of an overdose, together these could save a life!
For more information on International Overdose Day, you can visit their website at www.overdoseday.com. For more information on the Red Rock Prevention Program Services or Naloxone, please contact Jenna Cansler at 405-808-1272 or visit our website at www.redrockrpc.com.
