Bill Geist, a national expert on destination marketing, will be the keynote speaker at the Chickasha Chamber of Commerce annual awards banquet on Friday, April 29th. Geist is the founder of DMOproz, a national consulting company that has worked with over 200 destinations across the Americas since 1995. He is the author of “Destination Leadership” and works with Chambers and State tourism groups to help them form strategic plans to showcase their communities. In Geist’s books, he stresses the importance of creating authentic experiences and making sure your first consumer is always your residents.
“We are very excited to have such an experienced authority of destination marketing speak to us at this year’s banquet since it’s the 30th Anniversary of the Festival of Light and with Phase 1 of the new Downtown Park and Leg Lamp opening this November” remarked Chamber President Jim Cowan.
The Chamber Banquet will be held at the Grady County Fairgrounds and will feature catering from local Chickasha restaurants as well as recognizing local businesses for their community service.
Mike Van Sickle, Chamber Chairman added “Our Chamber Banquet is our biggest event of the year and allows us to showcase businesses and individuals that make Chickasha great. It’s a special time for our community to get together and feel all the positive energy we have right now!”
For more information about the Chamber Banquet, contact the Chickasha Chamber of Commerce at 405-224-0787 or email office@chickashachamber.com.
