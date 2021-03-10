Red Rock’s PFS Program would like you to know that National Drug & Alcohol Facts Week (NDFW) is March 22nd, 2020 through March 28th, 2020. National Drug Facts Week was launched in 2010 by the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA). It is an annual health observance week for teens to shatter the myths about drugs and drug abuse. According to the Oklahoma Prevention Needs Assessment (OPNA) survey, “new statistic from the 2019-2020 Survey showed that 7.0% of the Grady County 10th graders that were surveyed, have misused prescription drugs in their lifetime.” Also, it showed that 61.2% of the 12th graders surveyed, reported using alcohol in their lifetime.
We encourage you to take some time this week to talk with your teen about drugs and alcohol. Many teens are not aware of the risks to their health, to their success in school and the dangers, while driving under the influence. When teens are given the scientific facts about drugs, they can be better prepared to make good decisions for themselves and they can share this information with others. Communities, schools, and organizations are joining forces with NIDA to encourage teens to get the facts through community-based events and activities that focus on the science behind drug abuse. For more information about National Drug Facts Week, please visit teens.drugabuse.gov.
Red Rock’s Strategic Prevention Framework Partnership for Success (SPF-PFS) mission is to promote the appropriate use of prescription drugs by educating the community on the dangers of the non-medical use of prescription drugs and encouraging safe use, safe storage and safe disposal of prescription drugs in Grady County.”
Red Rock Partnership for Success grant is funded through the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services. For more information on Red Rock Partnership for Success Grant please contact Jenna Cansler at 405-808-1272 or visit www.redrockrpc.com. Also, check out our facebook page at Red Rock Rpc | Facebook.
