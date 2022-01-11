Several local agencies responded to a fire at Morris Motorsports on Tuesday evening.
An enormous cloud of smoke could be seen on Highway 81. Morris Motorsports is located at 4400 S. 4th St. in Chickasha, just north of Ninnekah.
Officers on scene said the machine shop was on fire. A call went out to local agencies around 5:30 p.m.
While there are no details regarding the cause of the fire, at this time, it is believed no one was inside the building when it caught fire.
