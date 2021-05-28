Funeral service for George Allen Brinkman age 87 will be held at 2:00 p.m. on June 5, 2021 (Saturday) at McRay Funeral Home 110 S. 8th Street, Chickasha Oklahoma. George was born February 1, 1934 in Yukon, Oklahoma. In 1944 the family moved to Perry, Oklahoma. In 1951 the family moved to Chi…