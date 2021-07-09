Multi-County Pride Walk Tour scheduled for Sept. 4

Stephens County Pride has been busy since organizing the first Pride Walk in Chickasha and the formation of Grady County Pride.
The group has picked up momentum across southwest Oklahoma to form pride groups in Caddo, Custer, Cotton and Jefferson Counties.
On Sept. 4, Stephens County Pride will go on a Mulit-County Pride Walk tour, which will cover each county all in one day: Stephens, Grady, Cotton, Caddo, Jefferson and Custer Counties.
Founder, Jacob, said everyone is welcome to join the tour, which will be held at each county’s courthouse. Jacob and his partner Bryan, co-founder, have helped communities within each county form their own Pride group.
The Grady County Courthouse in Chickasha will be the first stop at 10 a.m.
At each stop, there will be a Pride Walk, a time to make speeches and an opportunity to meet other LGBTQ+ supporters, similar to the Pride Walk in Chickasha.
Between now and then, Grady and Caddo County Pride have two upcoming events.
Grady County Pride will have a Pride Picnic from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Aug. 7 in Shannon Springs Park in Chickasha. Attendees may bring snacks, food and drinks to enjoy while making new friends.
Caddo County Pride will hold their first ever Pride Walk from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 17 at the Caddo County Courthouse, located at 110 SW 2nd St. in Anandarko.
