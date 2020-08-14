After months of closing at 8:30 p.m., many Walmarts will stay open until 10 p.m. beginning Aug. 17.
Walmart Corporate announced on Friday that 4,000 of their 4,700 stores will expand their hours from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., effective this Monday.
Additionally, Walmart will retain their special senior shopping hours, for customers aged 60 and over, from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. every Tuesday. Pharmacies and vision centers will also be open during this time, according to Walmart Corporate.
Walmart Supercenters, once known for operating 24 hours a day, rolled back their hours to 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. timeframe back in March. The purpose of the reduced hours was for associates to have additional time to stock shelves and perform enhanced cleaning and sanitizing to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
