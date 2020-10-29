More than 17,700 without power in Grady County on Wednesday

Widespread power outages were a significant impact of the ice storms that froze most of Oklahoma earlier this week.
Crews worked for hours to restore power to thousands of residents in Grady County and around the state.
The Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security reported more than 17,700 power outages in Grady County.
These numbers include 11,078 from PSO, 446 from CKenergy Electric Cooperative, 4,911 from Oklahoma Electric Cooperative, 502 from Cotton Electric Cooperative and 801 from Rural Electric Cooperative.
The Oklahoma Corporation Commission reported 388,794 outages in Oklahoma on Wednesday.
