Southern Oaks Church of Christ, 3320 S. 16th St. in Chickasha, is hosting a Moderna vaccine clinic on Monday, March 22 in cooperation with Indian Health Services.
All people, age 18 and over, regardless of health conditions are qualified to receive this vaccination. Followup shots will be available at the same location four weeks after the first vaccination
Registration is available online at booklsu.timetap.com or by calling the church at 405-224-1821.
