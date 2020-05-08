Modern Woodmen members donate to Salvation Army for COVID-19 relief

Modern Woodmen members in Chickasha recently donated $500 to the Chickasha Salvation Army through Modern Woodmen’s new COVID-19 Relief Program.
Modern Woodmen has made $2.5 million available for its chapters, Summit chapters and youth service clubs nationwide to support local nonprofit or public organizations affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Each chapter/club can make a direct monetary donation to an organization chosen by local Modern Woodmen members.
Modern Woodmen’s COVID-19 Relief Program, which will remain active until May 15, is designed to help local organizations continue their important work during this challenging time.
Chapters and youth service clubs are groups organized by Modern Woodmen members who regularly come together for social, volunteer, fundraising and educational activities. The COVID-19 Relief program gives members a way to make an impact, while social-distancing efforts are in place. Modern Woodmen’s chapter and youth club activities remain temporarily suspended until further notice.
To learn more about Modern Woodmen’s local impact, contact Cammie C. Jeffries at 405-370-9641 or cammie.c.jeffries@mwarep.org
