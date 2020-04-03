Mobile Meals of Chickasha has catered to the community for over 30 years. Amid struggles protecting their clients and volunteers during the global pandemic, members of the community stepped forward to serve.
Mobile Meals delivers food to homebound residents—mostly seniors—while offering a point of contact to the outside world.
As the world learned new ways of interacting during the COVID-19 pandemic, Mobile Meals had to consider the safety of, not only their recipients, but the volunteers themselves.
Judy Jernigan, Mobile Meals Board President, said Mobile Meals volunteers tend to be retired persons who also fall within the vulnerable population most at risk of serious illness by the coronavirus.
Moreover, volunteers serve about 40 meals per week to those in need. The volunteers and board members of Moblie Meals knew they couldn’t just stop providing the service without causing hardship to their recipients.
“We knew these meals needed to keep going to people. You have to eat to be healthy,” Jernigan said.
Through phone calls and a quick nail repair, Jernigan found a new fleet of Mobile Meals volunteers.
Jernigan said she went in to Hairy’s Salon to get a broken nail fixed just before salons were to be closed for a month. Salons are one of many businesses considered “nonessential.”
When Jernigan shared Mobile Meals’ plight, several people at the salon offered to volunteer their services.
Jernigan found more volunteers through Epworth’s youth pastor, Travis Brauer and through Michael Oberlander at First Christian Church.
“It’s been neat to see young people come forward,” Jernigan said.
With a new set of volunteers vetted and in place, Mobile Meals also had to consider protecting their recipients during meal delivery.
Recipients were instructed to leave a cooler or insulated bag on their doorstep in the morning. The volunteers would retrieve it and, with sanitized and gloved hands, they would put the meals inside the cooler or bag.
The volunteers, while maintaining distance, would also ensure the recipient received the meal in order to maintain that crucial point of contact, Jernigan said.
Mobile Meals also found a way to maintain social distancing without decreasing the number of meals. On Monday and Wednesday, volunteers served a hot meal and a bag lunch for the next day, and one meal on Friday.
Jernigan said Mobile Meals is grateful to the Grady Memorial Hospital kitchen staff, who prepare the meals.
Recipients are asked to pay what they can for their meals. Some people are alone and can’t prepare their own meals but can afford to pay. However, there are others who are fed due to the generosity of community donations.
Mobile Meals, sometimes confused with Meals on Wheels, does not receive government funding. Mobile Meals often helps those who might not meet the criteria for Meals on Wheels. Jernigan said these people often fall through the cracks. Many of their recipients are referred by doctors and hospices.
Those who would like to donate to Mobile Meals may mail their donation to 1602 W. Tennessee Ave., Chickasha, OK, 73018 or by calling Mobile Meals Treasurer, Joyce Belville at 405-224-6225 or Jernigan at 405-274-9480. Donations are tax deductible.
Those who would like to volunteer in the future are also welcome to use the same contact information to learn more.
