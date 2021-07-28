A 9-year-old boy with a generous heart is in desperate need of help.
Michael Dixon “M.J” Jr. recently used a portion of his own t-shirt fundraiser money to buy 16 backpacks for other kids with cancer.
In his own backpack, Michael carries a bag connected to a tube which supplies ongoing chemotherapy.
On Feb. 25, Michael was diagnosed with B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, a rare form of cancer.
“He was a fine little kid up until February,” his mother, Chaundra Dixon, said.
The 8-year-old was rushed to the emergency room unable to walk. Chaundra said her son has been going downhill ever since. He’s lost 20 pounds in just a few months. He spent his 9th birthday in the hospital.
The family have traveled around several states on bone marrow match drives. If Michael can find a donor, he has a 65% chance of survival.
When it comes finding a bone marrow match, race can be a variable, Chaundra said.
There are not many Black people on the bone marrow match registry, she said.
“We’re used to sickle cell. Now, leukemia is hitting the [young] Black generation. So there’s more kids coming up with it and there’s not enough Black people on the registry.”
There are other factors too, such as age. Typically, 44-years-old is the cutoff age for donors.
Those who would like to sign up for the bone marrow registry may text “MJ” to 61474.
The Dixon family is facing other battles as well.
Chaundra is a single mother and sole provider for her family. Originally from Chickasha, she is now stationed at Ft. Hood in Texas. Doctors told her she would not be able to work because her son's condition requires constant care. She has run out of FMLA and does not qualify for assistance.
When Tuttle Police Officer Kortney Terrell learned that his cousin’s son had leukemia, the department reached out to their local FOP Chapter for help, Detective Shana Berryhill, said.
The Tuttle Police Department presented a $2,000 check to Michael at the station on Saturday.
Chaundra set up a GoFundMe earlier this year. The “Michael Dixon Jr. Fight Against Leukemia” GoFundMe page can be found here: https://gofund.me/bf0c5437
Those who would like to keep up with Michael’s progress can follow “MJ Strong” on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.