Michigan Avenue Baptist Church hosted the grand opening of their Clothes Closet on Saturday.
The Michigan Avenue Clothes Closet (802 W. Michigan Ave.) will serve Chickasha residents in need of clothing and other services in emergency situations.
Currently, the clothes closet is open every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon and every third Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.
Until now, the residents on the north side of Chickasha did not have a clothes closet or food pantry.
“We are right in the middle of this neighborhood that has a lot of need,” Amy Willoughby, Michigan Avenue Baptist Church Secretary, said.
The clothes closet has been a work in progress for a few years, with a lot of progress over the last six months. Since July 2021, church faculty and volunteers have worked on getting the clothes closet ready to open to the public. Willoughby said volunteer Rebecca Poor has spent many hours sorting and organizing donations.
The Michigan Avenue Clothing Closet held a soft opening for the last couple of months. During this time, 30 to 40 families have come through the doors, Willoughby said.
The Chickasha community has also been generous in donating items for the clothes closet.
“People have been amazing and brought us a lot of stuff,” Willoughby said.
Donations can be dropped off during hours of operation or under the carport on the side of the house any time.
Through donations, the church was able to purchase a washer and dryer. Donated clothes are laundered before they are distributed. There are separate clothing rooms for children, men and women. Clothes and shoes are neatly organized in each room. Those who just need a warm coat or hat can grab one from the clothing rack, which is right inside the door.
There is also a kitchen stocked with food supplies for emergency purposes. Residents may also make appointments to use the shower or washer and dryer, if needed.
Pastor Tony Miracle said Michigan Avenue Baptist Church saw the need for available resources not only in this location, but also during the weekend timeframe. Most resources are only available Monday through Friday, he said. This means many people who work a typical weekday schedule may have difficulty accessing those resources.
Miracle said the mission of the clothes closet goes beyond clothing and feeding those in need.
“We want to be the people that hand the things to people [for] that one-on-one connection,” Miracle said.
The volunteers also pray for those who come to the clothing closet. They will offer to pray with clients. If the person declines, the volunteers will pray for them after they leave.
“We’re looking to start conversations. We want to help people but meeting their needs only physically and not spiritually makes zero sense. That’s not what a ministry is.”
Willoughby said the church hopes to draw in more volunteers. The more volunteers, the more the clothes closet can help the community. Anyone who passes a background check can sign up.
Volunteers may sign up for a variety of tasks including: wash clothes either in their own home or on location, sort donations, fold clothes, be a prayer partner, greet clients and help them sign in, assist clients in the clothing room and/or solicit donations.
Currently, volunteer time slots are 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays, Wednesdays, Tuesdays and/or Thursdays.
To volunteer, make an appointment or for more information, call Michigan Avenue Baptist Church at 405-224-5379.
