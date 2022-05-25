“In the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, global prevalence of anxiety and depression increased by a massive 25%,” according to the World Health Organization. Nevertheless, the stigma associated with illness still prevents many from seeking care.
Therefore, the Chickasaw Nation is working to more seamlessly integrate mental health into its health services.
“Mental wellness is as vital to all of us as heart, respiratory and all aspects of health,” he said. “Thankfully, under Governor Anoatubby’s leadership, the Chickasaw Nation places a high priority on services which focus on strong mental health for our people.”
One example is Chikasha Anokfilli, which translates to “thinking Chickasaw,” a mental health initiative exploring what it means to be strong and resilient, and providing resources to promote overall wellness while removing the stigma of mental health concerns.
Located at Chickasaw.net/MentalWellness, the Chikasha Anokfilli page includes resources from mental health professionals offering support for trauma, grief, suicide awareness and prevention, financial and cultural wellness, and more. The page features several videos accessible by visitors interested in strengthening their mental wellness.
Below are tips and additional resources for maintaining mental wellness in these difficult times.
Tips
Care for Yourself
Maintain good health habits to the best of your ability. Good nutrition, adequate sleep and regular exercise will support your immune system and mental wellness. Allow yourself plenty of grace when the additional demands of life interfere. Calmer times will come, and you will be able to keep routines once again.
Protect Your Time
Protect your mental wellness and your valuable time by limiting your exposure to news and social media. When possible, use your time to focus on hobbies, positive connections with people who are important to you and engaging in calming pastimes like walking or doing yoga.
Allow Your Routines to be Flexible
Use flexible routines and focus on the things you are able to control. There may be days where you cannot control your schedule. Instead, make yourself a menu with a variety of options for things that are good for your body, brain, relationships, spirituality or any other areas important to you. Set a daily goal for how many items you want to do in each category, and celebrate your efforts to meet these goals. Adjust as needed.
Begin a Daily Gratitude Practice
Make a point each day to notice and talk about or write down three things that made you feel grateful. Research shows that this can reduce risks for depression or anxiety disorders by activating important feel-good pathways in your brain and training your brain to spend some time outside of stress-response mode.
Get Regular Support from People You Value
This is important even when you feel fine or do not think that you are experiencing extra stress. Use technology to your advantage to keep lines of communication open or seek new connections. Be brave about reaching out for help and trying new things to bring you more support. There are even some counseling apps you can try.
Caring for Your Family
Find new, creative ways to connect with your family. Use technology or write and post notes and pictures to each other. Be sure to laugh together often. Tell stories to one another. Search online for “brain breaks” you can do with your children from a safe distance.
Talk About It
Empathize with difficult emotions and provide lots of reassurance. Whenever possible, help yourself and your family focus on positive aspects of the situation, such as the way people are helping each other. Talk about positive ways your family might change, like being more creative or discovering new foods you like.
Control Breathing
People who find themselves feeling particularly anxious or agitated should try taking some slow, deep breaths. One trick is to teach yourself “7-11” breathing. Breathe in through your nose for seven seconds and then breathe out of your mouth for 11 seconds. Repeat that several times. Practicing this naturally relaxes the body. It will help limit stress.
Inhaling and exhaling slowly helps focus on breathing and redirects thoughts, which allows the body to decompress and reduces stress. Practicing breathing techniques can be very calming. When we correctly breathe, our body will naturally relax.
Release Tension
Relaxing tension in the body is also helpful. Stretching limbs, the neck and back is a good practice. Be mindful to take care of any sort of muscle, bone or joint conditions that might be aggravated.
Clearing the mind and focusing on something positive can also help. Taking a few moments to meditate, pray or simply sitting in a quiet place can give one a sense of peace.
Keep Routines
Maintaining a routine is extremely important. Continue to go to bed and get up at the regular time. Eat meals normally. Normal routines, including bathing, brushing teeth, changing clothes and getting enough sleep, should be continued as normal.
Connect
Stay connected to others If unable to visit friends and relatives in person, make a point of calling or text messaging regularly.
Applications like FaceTime, Skype, Google Duo, Google Hangouts and Zoom allow multiple people to join in a single video call. This makes it possible for extended family or groups of friends to come together at once.
Get Mobile
Get out of the house, if possible, but always in a safe manner. Fresh air and physical activity are natural stress relievers.
The Chickasaw Nation regularly offers mental health services options to all First Americans. These include the Chickasaw Nation’s Outpatient Therapy, Psychosocial Unit, Medical Family Therapy, Prevention and Behavioral Health Services. Each specializes in care provided to patients.
Other Resources
A free mental health checkup is available at MHAScreening.org.
Outpatient Services
Ada (580) 436-1222
Purcell/Pauls Valley/Oklahoma City (405) 767-8940
Medical Family Therapy
Ada (580) 436-3980
Ardmore (580) 226-8181
Purcell (405) 527-4700
Tishomingo (580) 371-2361
Behavioral Health Services
(580) 421-4591
Prevention Services
(580) 272-1180
Hina’ Chokma (Good Road) - Men’s Recovery Center
Ada (580) 332-6345
Toll Free (800) 851-9135
Sexual Assault Services
Ada (580) 272-5580
Violence Prevention Services
Ada (580) 272-5580 or (855) 405-7645
Nittak Himitta’ (A New Day) - Women’s and Children’s Recovery Center
Ada (580) 235-0554 or (844) 865-2190
Aalhakoffichi’ (A Place for Healing) - Adolescent Transitional Living Center
Pauls Valley (405) 331-2300
Child Welfare Services
Ada/Purcell/Oklahoma City (580) 272-5550
Ardmore (580) 222-2910
Additional Resources:
Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration Distress Helpline
(800) 985-5990 or text 66746
Crisis Text Hotline
Text START to 741-741
Heartline OK Suicide Crisis
(800) 273-8255
If you or someone you love is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention
