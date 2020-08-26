A memorial service will be held for Scott Womack at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 27.
The ceremony will take place in the parking lot between Five Oaks Clinic and the Chickasha High School Football Field.
A balloon release will take place at 6:45 p.m. The ceremony is open to the public.
Womack died on Aug. 27, 2019. He was riding his bicycle when he was struck by a pickup. He was 47-years-old.
Womack was a surgical technician and later Operating Room Director at Grady Memorial Hospital. He also served the Chickasha community as a little league coach.
