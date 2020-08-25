The mystery of a found veteran’s memorial marker was finally laid to rest in the Minco Evergreen Cemetery.
Steve Eubank, of Chickasha, attended the ceremony on behalf of his uncle at the grave site on Aug. 20. The ceremony was held to honor John Curtis Eubank, a WWII Veteran who served as a Seaman First Class in the U.S. Navy.
John died on Oct. 26, 1990. However, it was 30 years before his grave marker was finally placed, thanks to the teamwork of the American Legion and a hometown newspaper in Cleburne, Texas.
The story began in Texas, shortly after John’s widow, Wave Pruit-Eubank, ordered a Veterans Affairs Grave Stone. This was intended as a keepsake to honor the late Mr. Eubank. The couple had met and married in Ft. Worth in 1985, according to Ray Cram, American Legion Post 50, Post Adjunct.
Many years after Mrs. Pruit-Eubank’s death, the grave stone was found in an attic. The marker dropped off at the American Legion, Post 50 in Cleburne. The marker was held in storage for a few years before the new Post Commander, Allen Buckles and newly appointed Cram, came across it this summer.
Buckles and Cram immediately embarked on a mission lay the marker at its rightful resting place.
Buckles and Cram called on the help of their local newspaper, The Cleburne Times-Review, to find Eubank’s relatives and ultimately place the marker on Eubank’s grave.
Cram said there were several readers who responded. They learned through a woman from Arlington, Susan Hensley, that John was buried across state lines in Minco, Oklahoma. They were also able to identify John’s nephew, Steve, in Chickasha. The Eubank family said they were impressed with the American Legion’s dedication to properly honor John’s service as a Veteran.
Members of Chickasha’s American Legion, Post 54, including Commander Roger Saxon, as well as Eubanks family members, were present at the ceremony on Aug. 20.
Cram said John’s grave stone was set for placement by Chickasha Monument. There was no out of pocket expense for the family, Cram said, thanks to the monument company as well as the American Legion.
