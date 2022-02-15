Viridian Coffee customers may catch a glimpse of Oklahoma wildlife in the lobby next Saturday.
Bryan Bramblett, CV Tech art instructor and Alex native, will begin drawing animals at 3 p.m. on Feb. 26 in the lobby of Viridian in Chickasha.
The community is invited to meet the Artist of the Month as he demonstrates his talent. The laid-back event is part entertainment and part education. Attendees are welcome to watch Bramblett draw and ask questions as he brings familiar animals to life.
Bramblett is a University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma graduate with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree. As an artist for most of his life, he is familiar with the local art scene, including the Mushroom, which used to be open in Chickasha.
The Meet the Artist event is free and open to the public. Bramblett will have artwork for sale.
Bramblett has taught evening art classes at CV Tech for 11 years. He specializes in painting, drawing and barn quilting. The latter is a traditional American art form in which pieces of wood are painted to look like quilts. He mostly teaches adults, but his classes are open to all ages.
Viridian Coffee features a local artist every month. The coffee shop has multiple locations in southwest Oklahoma including Duncan, Chickasha and Lawton. Viridian is also slated to open a new location in southwest Oklahoma City in Spring 2022.
Those interested in viewing or purchasing Bramblett’s art may visit his Instagram @bwbramblett or search for him by name on Fine Art America. He is currently taking commissions. In addition to wildlife, Bramblett draws portraits of people as well as pets, sometimes as a tribute to deceased pets.
Noah Burlew, General Manager of the Chickasha Viridian location, said the Artist of the Month event has been a staple at the coffee shop for years. Paintings, photography and even macrame art have been featured at Viridian’s locations. Artists may display their artwork for sale and schedule a Meet the Artist event.
Artists are welcome to fill out an Artist of the Month application on the Viridian website, under the “contact us” tab.
