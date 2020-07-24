McDonald’s will soon require customers who enter the restaurant to wear a face covering.
The fast food giant announced on Friday that they will take additional COVID-19 precautions on Aug. 1 across all locations in the United States.
There are two McDonald’s locations in Chickasha, including one on Grand Ave. and another on the H.E. Bailey Turnpike.
McDonald’s said they are stepping up precautions in response to the continued health crisis in the U.S., with one million new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 over the last two weeks. The restaurant also cites the CDC’s recommendation for face coverings to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
McDonald’s crew will also continue to wear masks and the appropriate PPE.
McDonald’s will be taking additional measures such as adding protective panels to the front and back of the restaurant. McDonald’s will also be pausing dining room re-openings for an additional 30 days.
