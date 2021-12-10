McClain County AFR donates to Blanchard FFA Program

The McClain County American Farmers & Ranchers (AFR) organization recently donated $1,000 to the Blanchard FFA Booster Club. The booster club supports the Blanchard vocational agriculture program. The donated funds to be used to enhance vocational agriculture education in the Blanchard School District.
“McClain County AFR is pleased to contribute to the advancement of agriculture programs in our county,” said Brian Wells, owner of Richey Insurance in Blanchard and a representative of McClain County AFR. “We are honored to play even a small part in the education of McClain County agriculture students as they develop into future leaders for our communities.”
A major mission of county AFR organizations across Oklahoma is to give back to the communities they serve. McClain County AFR also offers scholarships for students to attend college or vocational school and is involved in the annual AFR speech contest, poster contest and other youth events. McClain County AFR is supported by the Harryman Insurance Agency in Newcastle, Heart of Oklahoma Insurance Agency in Purcell and Richey Insurance Agency in Blanchard.
AFR Insurance provides auto, home, farm and life insurance with an emphasis on quality products and exceptional customer service. Affiliated with AFR Cooperative, AFR was established in 1905 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City. As one of the oldest insurance companies in Oklahoma, AFR has proudly been serving Oklahomans for over 100 years. AFR Insurance is available statewide and is recognized as a leading domestic insurance carrier in the state of Oklahoma.
